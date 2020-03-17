ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn kindergartens will remain open during emergency situation

Kindergarten.
Kindergarten. Source: ERR
The kindergarten service in Tallinn will stay open throughout the emergency situation, the city government said on Tuesday. As of Thursday, all municipal kindergartens are operating following the guidelines for protecting children's health.

Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said: "We consider it important to give parents who work in vital jobs the assurance that their children will be looked after, if necessary, around the clock."

He said there may be changes in the organization of kindergartens, but at the moment everyone is ready to accept children.

"At the same time, we are ready to react if there is a need to close some groups or the whole kindergarten, but we will not close all kindergartens at once," Belobrovtsev noted.

In order to prevent transmission of the infection, kindergartens must take into account the restrictions set out in the Ministry of Education and Research's guidelines for the provision of kindergarten and childcare facilities. 

Among other things, the transfer of children must be arranged outside the building and persons with any signs of illness must not be allowed in the nursery, as ERR News reported earlier today.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnkindergartencoronaviruscovid-19
