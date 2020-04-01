Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Tallinn will reduce the fees of private kindergartens and daycares by approximately €71 during the emergency situation, Tallinn City Government has announced, to help families who are struggling during the economic downturn.

During the emergency situation, which is scheduled to last until May 1, all families with children in Tallinn's preschool institutions will save €71.25 per child each month until decided otherwise by the Tallinn City Council. Approximately 800 children attend a private kindergarten in the capital.

The kindergarten fee for children in municipal kindergartens - €71.25 - has been waived completely during this time.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart said: "In the emergency situation, the city will support equally all of the families whose children are in kindergartens regardless of whether they attend daycares, municipal or private kindergartens."

He added: "Guaranteeing a safe place for each child to be looked after is especially necessary during the emergency situation. One must keep in mind that there are many parents who can not stay at home in this difficult situation because they provide essential services."

Tallinn City Council said in a statement the waiving of fees will help lower the financial burden on families during the economic downturn caused by the impact of the coronavirus on the economy.

To apply for the allowance an application with proof of payment for kindergarten services should be made to the Tallinn's Education Department.

The application for daycare allowance needs to be submitted to the Social Welfare Department of the City District where your child is registered.

For more information on the measures taken due to the spread of COVID-19 check our designated webpage here.

--

