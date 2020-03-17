ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Tallinn to provide hot lunches for children during emergency situation

School lunch.
School lunch. Source: ERR
School children in Tallinn who are studying at home during the emergency situation can order a daily free hot meal from Wednesday, March 18. Tallinn City Government said as some children only have the opportunity to eat a hot meal at school the service must continue.

All schools in Estonia closed on Monday and are not expected to open again until May 1.

Deputy Mayor Vadim Belobrovtsev said: "For many children, the only hot meal of the day is a school lunch, so we do not consider it possible to deprive children of this. Therefore, the Tallinn Crisis Committee decided to organize a warm school lunch for students in need."

He added: "The most important thing in this current situation is that care and help reach the children who need it most. We are asking for cooperation from schools and families."

Schools can inform families about the possibility of ordering lunch through the eKool website and families must tell the school if they want one. The food is ordered according to the number of people who want it.

Editor: Helen Wright

