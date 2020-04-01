ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
School child.
School child. Source: (Hanna Samoson/ERR)
News

Distance learning, now in its second week, is running smoothly in Tallinn and cooperation between schools, parents, teachers and students, distance learning is working well, the city government said.

Distance learning, or online learning, was introduced across the country on March 16 at the start of the emergency situation to halt the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Schools across the country will be closed until May 1 and the education system has moved online.

Deputy Mayor Mr Vadim Belobrovtsev said implementing distance learning on a rather short notice together with teachers and families of 46,400 Tallinn's students was a huge undertaking and it was possible only thanks to the elaborate and effective cooperation between the mentioned parties.

"Teachers have been great in using a variety of e-tools and e-environments both in engaging with students and parents. We also have to give recognition to the students who are also working hard and also to all the parents and caregivers who support children in this new situation," said Belobrovtsev.

Statistics at Tallinn's Education Department said there are about 400 students who have been absent since distance learning was implemented. Most of the students had issues with attendance previously and local youth and social workers are working on solving the problem case by case.

Distance learning has never before been implemented to the extent we are experiencing today.

Belobrovtsev said: "Tallinn's schools give daily feedback on how they are doing to the Education Department. The feedback has mainly been positive, we have managed without any major problems. Should they arise, we will find a solution together. This situation is unprecedented, but I am sure that we will manage if we continue solving problems in close cooperation."

Starting from March 18, Tallinn has also been offering free hot school lunches to pupils. "More children come for school lunch each day  – this means that they are getting at least one warm meal on working days, this is really important for growing children and youngsters," the deputy mayor said.

On the first day, approximately 490 hot lunches were distributed, but now the number is up to 1,600.

From April 1, due to the growing number and to avoid breaking the social distancing rules, students will now be given six days worth of food at once. The new food parcels will be delivered to the school closest to the child's home, where they can be picked up. A child may bring a parent to help them, if this is not possible it will be delivered to them.

Food packs will contain foods for six days worth of lunches. The food parcels will include black bread, cucumber, tomato and carrots, apples, bananas and oranges. As well as pasta, cheese, meatballs, canned soup, milk and kefir, and corn. 

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinneducationtartuemergency situationdistance learning
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
19:31

Ratas expresses support for halting second-pillar pension payments

19:14

Number of coronavirus cases diagnosed lower than expected

19:08

Personal protective equipment starts journey to Estonia from China

18:56

Tõnis Saarts: EKRE rhetoric has changed during crisis

18:30

Raul Rebane: Four recommendations for handling corona time news

18:13

Winning design announced for new Pärnu bridge

18:10

Tallinn support measures: 100 percent rental discount, half off ad tax

17:41

Deputy Secretary General: Labour market deteriorating

17:21

Tallink Grupp to lay off over 100 hotel staff

16:58

Rõtov: Crisis committee should temporarily involve "standbys"

16:36

Distance learning off to a good start in Tallinn

16:10

Aivar Kokk: The economy cannot be sacrificed on the altar of public health

16:10

Interior ministry drafting bill to send unemployed foreign workers home

15:41

Overhaul of Viljandi city center going ahead

15:23

Isamaa MP: Excise duty cuts due on natural gas, diesel, electricity

15:03

Video and Gallery: Coronavirus army field hospital construction underway

14:45

Madise: Accused under surveillance must be able to confer with counsel

14:24

Chain pharmacy representative: I have no reason to feel schadenfreude

14:05

Health Board: Fifth death reported, total coronavirus cases rise to 779

14:01

Tallinn to support parents paying private kindergarten fees

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: