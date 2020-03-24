Distance learning not an issue for dance schools

Sports clubs and hobby groups closed due to the emergency situation are implementing various measures to continue teaching. Dance school Koit has also switched to distance learning, tutoring students via the internet.

After the school was closed, the study programme was prepared over the course of a weekend. All planned classes are conducted via the internet, Koit coordinator Kristina Raja said on Vikerraadio's morning program "Vikerhommik."

The students have even edited and prepared a short film. "The students were given an assignment, they had to create their own coreography and film themselves performing. One girl edited everything together into an awesome short," Raja said.

Crises like these unite people to work towards common goals, she added, thanking the members of her team for cooperating.

"Adequate information must be provided to parents concerning what is going on. This is a new situation for all of us and of course questions arise whether it is possible to teach dancing online," Raja said.

