Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Playground.
Playground. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Tallinn will restrict access to public playgrounds and sports grounds to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading in urban areas from Tuesday, March 24. Concerns were raised over the weekend when large numbers of people could be seen gathering at such areas.

On Monday, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said in recent days, a large number of people have been seen on playgrounds and sports grounds and therefore the risk of infection in these areas is high.

"Stopping the spread of the virus depends on us all. In the current situation, it is crucial to stay home, despite the beautiful weather, and to avoid contact with other people and surfaces that are touched a lot. Obviously the restriction is uncomfortable, but we ask parents to be understanding and consider the health of their children," the mayor said.

The Health Board said the COVID-19 virus is transmitted via droplets and is easily transmitted through surfaces. Playgrounds and sports grounds are used by many people, but disinfecting their surfaces is not very effective. In addition, there is direct contact between children on the playgrounds.

There are nearly 300 public playgrounds and sports grounds in Tallinn.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnmihhail kõlvartcoronaviruscovid-19
