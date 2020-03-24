ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Gallery: Tallinn closes public playgrounds and sports grounds

Public playgrounds and sports areas will be closed from Tuesday, March 24.
Photo: Public playgrounds and sports areas will be closed from Tuesday, March 24. Author: Siim Lõvi/ERR
As of Tuesday, Tallinn has closed public playgrounds and sports grounds to reduce the risk of coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading in urban areas.

On Tuesday morning workers from the council were spotted around the capital restricting access to public spaces. The areas will remain closed until further notice. The current emergency situation is due to last until at least May 1.

Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Monday that in recent days, a large number of people have been seen on playgrounds and sports grounds and therefore the risk of infection in these areas is high.

"Stopping the spread of the virus depends on us all. In the current situation, it is crucial to stay home, despite the beautiful weather, and to avoid contact with other people and surfaces that are touched a lot. Obviously the restriction is uncomfortable, but we ask parents to be understanding and consider the health of their children," the mayor said.

The Health Board said the COVID-19 virus is transmitted via droplets and is easily transmitted through surfaces. Playgrounds and sports grounds are used by many people, but disinfecting their surfaces is not very effective. In addition, there is direct contact between children on the playgrounds.

There are nearly 300 public playgrounds and sports grounds in Tallinn.

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinncoronaviruscovid-19
