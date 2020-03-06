ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallinn school closed after confirmed student coronavirus case ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Kristiine High School in Tallinn.
Kristiine High School in Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Tallinn Kristiine High School (Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium) has been closed for two weeks after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education and Research says that since it is not possible to identify who the infected student had come into contact with at the school, they are having to close their doors for two weeks. All 850 students will stay at home and have work provided online, and in the meantime are asked not to take part in any group activities including sports and hobby pursuits.

The school's premises, in the Kristiine district west of the city center, are to be thoroughly disinfected.

Education minister Mailis Reps told ERR Friday that: "One class could not be separated [from the others]. The school uses a classroom system where students and teachers move between different locations, so it was impossible to tell where the affected student had been in hallways, the school cafeteria, or the toilets."

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has said that no other confirmed cases in schools have been identified, but a number of at-risk individuals have been mapped. Reps said that these individuals are being tested.

"The most important thing is that the teaching gets done and that teachers are involved in the organization of home schooling. The children will not fall behind in their studies, while we deal with the consequences," Reps said.

In order to prevent the spread of infection in schools and kindergartens, the education ministry is asking all heads of educational institutions nationwide, in cooperation with local authorities, to be prepared to close their doors for up to two weeks if needed, and to make provisions for remote teaching.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Estonia, up from three on Thursday, the Health Board says.

Those who have reason to believe they might be infected with coronavirus – which means having recently traveled to an at-risk area – should call their family doctor or the family doctor helpline on 1220.

The emergency number, 112, should only be called in the event of a serious deterioration in health.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

health boardmailis repsnovel coronaviruscoronavirus in estoniatallinn kristiine high school
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
16:19

Government imposes coronavirus ministry, civil servant travel restrictions

15:49

Estonia endorses €1.2 million subsidy for purchase of 232 electric vehicles

15:23

PBK ceases production of 'Estonian News' program

14:42

Tallinn school closed after confirmed student coronavirus case

14:40

Analyst: Eating out soon more expensive in Estonia than in Munich

14:16

Mikser: EU's foreign ministers focusing on preventing new migration crisis

13:44

Jaak Aaviksoo running for re-election as TalTech rector

13:14

Defense minister in Zagreb: The EU must support military mobility

12:43

Toomas Peterson: Xfly – why and who for?

12:11

Coronavirus figure in Estonia rises to ten Updated

11:51

Estonia raises cybersecurity issues at UN for first time

11:31

Cyber exercise brings together Defense League, public and private sector

11:07

January accommodated tourist numbers up on year

10:43

Fight against money laundering costing Ida-Viru County hundreds of jobs

10:24

UK troops based at Tapa decorated by Estonia

10:05

Government initiates further coronavirus measures

09:41

February consumer price index up 2 percent on year

09:06

Delta building named Tartu's building of the year 2019

08:43

Consumer protection body gets first coronavirus-related travel complaints

08:24

Tallinn planning to repair historic Jewish cemetery in Veerenni

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: