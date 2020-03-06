Tallinn school closed after confirmed student coronavirus case

Tallinn Kristiine High School (Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium) has been closed for two weeks after a student was diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ministry of Education and Research says that since it is not possible to identify who the infected student had come into contact with at the school, they are having to close their doors for two weeks. All 850 students will stay at home and have work provided online, and in the meantime are asked not to take part in any group activities including sports and hobby pursuits.

The school's premises, in the Kristiine district west of the city center, are to be thoroughly disinfected.

Education minister Mailis Reps told ERR Friday that: "One class could not be separated [from the others]. The school uses a classroom system where students and teachers move between different locations, so it was impossible to tell where the affected student had been in hallways, the school cafeteria, or the toilets."

The Health Board (Terviseamet) has said that no other confirmed cases in schools have been identified, but a number of at-risk individuals have been mapped. Reps said that these individuals are being tested.

"The most important thing is that the teaching gets done and that teachers are involved in the organization of home schooling. The children will not fall behind in their studies, while we deal with the consequences," Reps said.

In order to prevent the spread of infection in schools and kindergartens, the education ministry is asking all heads of educational institutions nationwide, in cooperation with local authorities, to be prepared to close their doors for up to two weeks if needed, and to make provisions for remote teaching.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 10 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus in Estonia, up from three on Thursday, the Health Board says.

Those who have reason to believe they might be infected with coronavirus – which means having recently traveled to an at-risk area – should call their family doctor or the family doctor helpline on 1220.

The emergency number, 112, should only be called in the event of a serious deterioration in health.

