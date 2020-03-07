ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Kõlvart: City council to decide how schools should respond to coronavirus ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart at a meeting in February 2020.
Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart at a meeting in February 2020. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, said Friday night after an extraordinary meeting that the city government will decide in the coming days how schools should respond to coronavirus.

Kõlvart (Center) held an extraordinary meeting on Friday evening to discuss the city's reaction and response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Representatives of the Health Board, Tallinn's Education Departments and members of the city government attended.

Those gathered heard a presentation from the Health Board about the current situation and discussed what measures could be taken.

The mayor told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" after the meeting: "As far as is known at national level, nothing has been decided so far, i.e. no ban has been implemented. However, it seems to me that the municipalities should also develop their own measures, and this was also the subject of today's meeting. We asked a colleague to analyze the potential impact of each measure and so that when we start restricting or banning something, we are prepared for the consequences," the mayor said.

Kõlvart said the city is already regularly cleaning public transport and is developing criteria for canceling events.

"I think we will be ready to announce these criteria in the near future. Similarly, in the coming days we will decide how educational institutions should work," he said.

On Friday the number of patients in Estonia diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 10. Tallinn's Kristiine High School (Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium) was also closed for two weeks after a student, who had returned from northern Italy, tested positive for the virus.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

tallinnmihhail kõlvartcoronaviruscovid-19
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:43

Official: Estonia needs continuous development, not Tiger's Leap

15:15

Gallery: Congress of Estonia 30th anniversary commemorated

14:42

10 hospital staff members in quarantine after returning from Italy

14:36

Kiik: We are trying to prevent outbreaks in the country

14:07

Estonian Greens gathering online signatures for euthanasia petition

13:45

Health Board: No new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Friday

13:05

Estonia leads UNSC discussion on human rights situation in Crimea

12:39

Swedbank: Coronavirus may cut up to 1 percent off Estonia's economic growth

12:10

Kaljulaid not to attend Estonian Congress anniversary over COVID-19 fears

11:47

Fermi Energia exploring Tõstamaa as potential location for nuclear plant

11:11

Foreign ministry adds French and German regions to travel restrictions list

10:41

2019 Press Photos of the Year revealed

10:17

Jan Uuspõld: Native Language Day should be day off

09:35

Kõlvart: City council to decide how schools should respond to coronavirus

09:05

Opinion: Government behaving responsibly over coronavirus

06.03

Novatours canceling next trips to Northern Italy over coronavirus threat

06.03

Tallinn school closed after confirmed student coronavirus case Updated

06.03

Major pharmacy chain founds dozen new firms on eve of reforms

06.03

Government imposes coronavirus ministry, civil servant travel restrictions

06.03

Estonia endorses €1.2 million subsidy for purchase of 232 electric vehicles

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: