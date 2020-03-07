Kõlvart: City council to decide how schools should respond to coronavirus

Mayor of Tallinn, Mihhail Kõlvart, said Friday night after an extraordinary meeting that the city government will decide in the coming days how schools should respond to coronavirus.

Kõlvart (Center) held an extraordinary meeting on Friday evening to discuss the city's reaction and response to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Representatives of the Health Board, Tallinn's Education Departments and members of the city government attended.

Those gathered heard a presentation from the Health Board about the current situation and discussed what measures could be taken.

The mayor told ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" after the meeting: "As far as is known at national level, nothing has been decided so far, i.e. no ban has been implemented. However, it seems to me that the municipalities should also develop their own measures, and this was also the subject of today's meeting. We asked a colleague to analyze the potential impact of each measure and so that when we start restricting or banning something, we are prepared for the consequences," the mayor said.

Kõlvart said the city is already regularly cleaning public transport and is developing criteria for canceling events.

"I think we will be ready to announce these criteria in the near future. Similarly, in the coming days we will decide how educational institutions should work," he said.

On Friday the number of patients in Estonia diagnosed with COVID-19 rose to 10. Tallinn's Kristiine High School (Tallinna Kristiine Gümnaasium) was also closed for two weeks after a student, who had returned from northern Italy, tested positive for the virus.

