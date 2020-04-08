ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Requests for school lunch have increased tenfold in Tallinn ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

School lunch in Estonia.
School lunch in Estonia. Source: (Postimees/Scanpix)
In a week after the change in the distribution of school food in Tallinn, the number of children coming for lunch has risen from 1,200 to 11,550.

 In order to minimize possible contacts between students, they will be getting a food package once a week instead of coming for warm food daily. 

Even though the growth in numbers has been exponential, the city will not monitor whether people who request food actually have a need for it, Mayor Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said on Wednesday.

"Support must be present for all children who need it. We are not going to monitor it. We believe that if a student is coming for lunch, the need exists," Kõlvart said.

"We call on people to use the possibility reasonably. If there is no real necessity, stockpiling food is not adequate, sensible nor responsible. The opportunity is there but we hope that everyone will make the right choices," Kõlvart said, adding that if society fails to self-regulate, it will be very difficult to come out of the crisis.

The weekly food package has food for 6 days' lunch. The packages distributed on April 1 had rye bread, cucumber, tomato and carrots, apples, bananas and an orange, pasta, cheese, meatballs, canned soup, milk, kefir and corn puffs. The menu will vary in order to ensure different nutrients for children, the foods are chosen in a close cooperation of the caterers and health promotion specialists.

Editor: Anders Nõmm

tallinn city governmentmihhail kõlvartschool food
