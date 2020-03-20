Tartu to start delivering school lunches to disadvantaged children

Socially vulnerable school children in Tartu who are studying at home during the emergency situation can order a daily school meal from Monday, Tartu City Government decided on Friday.

According to Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform), some 200 students need a warm school lunch in Tartu. "After communicating with the parents we can start delivering food from Monday," Klaas said.

A hot meal packaged into a thermo box will be delivered to the student at a set time. Socially vulnerable families can apply for the delivery through school, where each case will be assessed by a social pedagogue and a teacher.

For preparing and delivering school food, the city government has signed an agreement with Baltic Restaurants Estonia AS until April 30.

