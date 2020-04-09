ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Government supports minister's plan to partially restore school in May ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Classrooms in Estonia are currently empty as students learn online from home due to the spread of coronavirus.
Classrooms in Estonia are currently empty as students learn online from home due to the spread of coronavirus. Source: Ministry of Education and Research
News

If the spread of the novel coronavirus recedes, members of the Estonian government support Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps' (Center) plan to gradually restore more relaxed studies in schools beginning May 15 and through the end of the current school year. High school entrance exams may still be held as well.

No basic school final exams will be held this year, and graduating high school seniors are expected to sit two state exams. Distance learning currently in force would remain in effect through May 15.

Reps emphasized that a prerequisite of the approved plan is the receding of the COVID-19 virus.

"When reorganizing their teaching, schools must take into account the fact that children should be in small groups, and all restrictions currently in force must be complied with," she said. "We will only allow children to go to school if it is completely safe for them. In addition to the children's safety, transport and school meals must also be figured out as well."

After May 15 and through the start of summer break, schools will be able to engage in more free-form student development, whether it be the development of communication, value-based, social and civic competences, individual development assessments and interviews, study days or similar.

The Ministry of Education and Research also recommends that schools monitor student progress and provide individual or small group tutoring, if needed. Schools can use self-assessment tests ad other non-graded options to assess student progress. These activities are to be organized by schools at their own discretion.

All major events, however, such as final field trips and ceremonies, must be canceled this school year.

Basic school exams canceled

There will be no 9th grade final exams this year, and students will graduate from basic school on the basis of their annual grades. Assessments may be numerical or on a pass-fail basis at the school's discretion. Diplomas will be issued to basic school graduates by mid-June.

High school entrance exams may be organized after May 15 in such a way that there are no more than ten people in a room at once and students are spread across several rooms in a school building.

Graduating 12th graders will have to sit two state exams — an Estonian language or Estonian as a second language exam and a math exam — in late May and early June. Consultations and exam prep will take place after May 15, and state exam results will be published on June 30.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchschoolsstate examscoronavirusemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Tähelepanu!

Alates 02.04.2020 kuvab ERR kommenteerija täisnime.

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Easter online
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Nordic-Baltic colleagues discuss restrictions exit strategies

20:10

Government supports minister's plan to partially restore school in May

19:56

Lutsar: Mass public events should not be held this summer

19:37

Eesti Post reports €3.7 million loss for 2019

19:13

Mobility study shows people stay in one location for 20 hours per day

18:50

Teams decide to continue Estonian basketball season virtually

18:22

Kindergarten teachers want to be classified as essential personnel

18:01

Daily: Volunteer food bank stocks at critical level, donations welcome

17:36

Portal: Popular destination village Käsmu bans visitors during outbreak

17:10

More than 1,000 computers donated to help pupils, but more needed in Tartu

17:04

Government agrees to start mass testing for coronavirus

16:34

Survey: TV news viewing figures have surged during emergency situation

16:12

Paper: Island ferry traffic fell by 50 percent in March

15:48

State to support parents of children with special needs during crisis

15:31

Ministry proposes flag day to mark centennial of Estonian Constitution

15:16

Chancellor: Health Board not authorized to halt dental, private treatment

14:54

Unemployment fund gets four additional company layoff notices

14:36

Estonia to allocate €100,000 for combating coronavirus in poorest countries

14:34

Ratas, Reinsalu: No talk of loosening restrictions yet

14:10

State to support Ida-Viru County bus transport with €270,000

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: