Ministry of Education drawing up plans for end of year exams

On Thursday, the Minister for Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center) will present three scenarios to the government about the end of the school year and exams. Reps said virologists do not believe children going back to school on May 1 is likely.

The Minister of Education and Research said, ideally, it would be best if on May 1 life returned to its normal rhythm and all children could go back to school as, this way, children would be able to take their end of year exams and sit entrance exams.

"But this scenario is probably no longer considered realistic by virologists or most of society," she said. Therefore, plans B and C are being drawn up by the ministry.

Plan B would involve some students going back to school from May 15 until the end of the year in small groups. There would be a combination of in class learning and distance learning. Teachers can then access how students have managed with distance learning and start accessing problems which need to be solved for the next school year.

Under this scenario, children could still take the end of year exams and university and high school entrance exams.

Plan C has the most pessimistic outlook and has been drawn up to include the emergency situation lasting until summer.

Universities would rely on their own entrance exams to admit students. Anyone who wants to take state exams or language exams still can, but later in the year. It is hoped they could be taken in July or in August at the latest.

Discussions for future conscripts' grades are still being held. Usually, the grades they leave high school with are held over for entering university. Reps said that the Ministry of Defense has been talked about this issue, but no final solutions and agreements have yet been reached.

Reps does not know if the government will decide anything tomorrow or if so, what. However, she said a decision about education may need to be made faster than for other areas of society.

"The feedback from the 405 schools very clearly reiterated the desire to please make a decision on the conditions for graduation and the length of distance learning at home," Reps.

