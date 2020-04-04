ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ministry still hoping to organize at least some state exams this year ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Estonian language state exam.
Estonian language state exam. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Despite the ongoing emergency situation, the Ministry of Education and Research still hopes to organize the sitting of at least some state exams this year.

Should the emergency situation currently in effect through May 1 be extended, all state exams scheduled for this spring will be postponed until summer. In the worst-case scenario, however, neither exams nor graduations will be able to take place as usual at the end of the current school year.

Secretary General of the Ministry of Education and Research Mart Laidmets said that universities are prepared to accept incoming students based on their own testing, but it would be easier for everyone involved if state exams still took place.

"Currently on the table are various options regarding both basic school and high school final exams," Laidmets said. "It's not quite black and white, where either none will take place or they all will. In the current time frame, it's very unlikely that all exams will take place as usual, but we're currently in talks with the universities regarding high school finals — about which ones are essential."

High school students in Estonia typically take state exams in several subjects during their final months of 12th grade. State exam scores are widely used as a partial or full basis for acceptance to university degree programs.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

educationministry of education and researchstate examsemergency situation
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:13

Health Board combating coronavirus according to regional spread patterns

16:08

Defense Forces preparing to accept fewer conscripts this summer

15:10

Ministry still hoping to organize at least some state exams this year

14:06

Suspension of Estonia mine operations extended through end of April

13:09

Prison guards to switch to five-day schedules during emergency situation

12:17

Confirmed coronavirus cases total 1,018, death toll rises to 13

11:17

German aircraft bomb found in Järva County

10:14

Ministry: Most Estonians wishing to return from abroad have safely arrived

09:02

Government to decide on mass testing early next week

08:39

Google stats: Estonians' movements significantly affected by coronavirus

00:32

New restriction: Stricter rules for care homes introduced

03.04

New restriction: 2+2 rule applies in stores, disinfectant must be available

03.04

€15 million in supplementary budget for high-speed internet in rural areas

03.04

More than 60 Estonians trying to return from abroad

03.04

University of Tartu invites people to take part in coronavirus study

03.04

Tallinn Airport sees 55 percent drop in March passenger numbers

03.04

Interview: Kuressaare Hospital's medical chief Edward Laane

03.04

More than 2,500 people registered as unemployed this week

03.04

'Disco Elysium' triumphs at the BAFTA Games Awards

03.04

Estonian sports to receive €3 million aid package from state

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: