ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia's Ministry of Education not in a hurry canceling school exams ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Ministry of Education and Research Secretary General Mart Laidmets at a press conference Tuesday.
Ministry of Education and Research Secretary General Mart Laidmets at a press conference Tuesday. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research says it is not in a hurry to cancel this year's school exams, and awaits further developments in the current coronavirus emergency situation, which has seen all schools in the country remain closed.

"Right now we are working on the assumption that the emergency situation will end on May 1 (its current end point-ed.) and exams will simply be postponed. The association of school leaders yesterday made a proposal to cancel exams altogether, but this cannot be done just on the minister's say-so. We have, however, prepared a legislative amendment under which greater flexibility will be set out for decisions on exams," ministry Secretary General Mart Laidmets, who gave a press conference on the school exams question on Tuesday, said, according to BNS.

Laidmets noted that should lifting of the emergency situation continues beyond May 1, the ministry will have to adopt new decisions on the issue. The scheduled easter vacation should also remain in place, he said.

"As regards holidays, students have been working hard at home, and we definitely see it as necessary that the school holiday in April goes ahead," Laidmets added.

Laidmets said the ministry is keen to know how successful distance learning – where schoolchildren have continued classroom studies online - has been so far.

The ministry has been in contact with local municipalities and general education schools to do so, it says.

"What has come across is that Estonian schools were prepared for distance learning, and teachers and students have since gotten accustomed to the new form. It works, and curricula are being followed,"  Laidmets said, adding that most concern has come from parents.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ministry of education and researcheducation in estoniacoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency measures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:19

Estonia's Ministry of Education not in a hurry canceling school exams

16:44

1,000 defense volunteers aiding authorities in emergency situation

16:14

Two medical teams to head up entire Estonian hospital network

15:41

Scientific Board: Government strategy has been correct

15:41

EDF Saaremaa coronavirus field hospital to start work Thursday Updated

15:24

Expo 2020 Dubai likely to be postponed until 2021

14:51

Reform Party holds general meeting remotely, with 649 attendees

14:14

Postimees Group announces employee pay cuts

13:49

Ordering in now a possibility in Võru County

13:31

Creditinfo seeing first signs of increase in payment defaults

12:55

Young woman recovering from coronavirus disease: Wasn't easy to get tested

12:48

Road traffic volumes down by one third since emergency situation began

12:38

Postimees Group plans making TV channel free during emergency situation

12:12

Police and Defense League get to work on Saaremaa coronavirus patrols

11:49

Fourth coronavirus death reported in Estonia

11:48

Principals' Association: Students should be able to graduate without exams

11:24

Police allow studded winter tires into April as weather changeable

10:56

Finland to close incoming ferry passenger traffic this week

10:34

No change in Olympic funding for Estonian athletes

10:14

Finno-Ugric world congress postponed

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: