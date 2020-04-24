Admission tests for Tallinn high schools to take place online

Tallinn high schools' admissions tests which were originally set to take place in March or April will be postponed and taken online.

Toomas Kruusimägi, director of Tallinn English College, told ERR tests for the English College, Gustav Adolf Gymnasium, Tallinn 21st School and Tallinn Real School will take place after May 15, but the exact date will be decided next week.

Kruusimägi said attempts will be made to hold them in May but interviews may be postponed to the beginning of June.

"Candidates will be invited to an interview, which obviously should take place in the same way as it would today - electronically. But if the situation changes on May 15, then maybe they can take place in person, we will see it in the future," said Kruusimägi.

The Ministry of Education has said changes will be made after May 15 which would allow some children to go back to school.

Kruusimägi said students are expected to be honest in their e-tests. He said during online tests, students must sit behind a computer with a camera and an ID card or passport. "The conditions are still the same, if it turns out that someone has been dishonest, their results will be canceled," said Kruusimägi.

Peter Pedak, the director of the Tallinn French Lyceum, told ERR the lyceum will conduct tests virtually and in two stages in May and June. He added interviews will be conducted by video call.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!