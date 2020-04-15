ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Schools encouraged to use e-tests designed by Tartu schools

Estonian language state exam.
Estonian language state exam. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Tartu teachers have compiled an e-test for joint tests for entrance exams which can now be used by other schools if they wish, Innove, the education competence center, said on Wednesday.

E-entrance exams consist of mathematics and Estonian language tasks and take place in the examination information system (EIS).

An e-test can be taken both in the form of distance learning and in the classroom. The test tasks have been prepared by Tartu teachers. Innove digitizes the tasks and helps to carry out the test which ensures uniformity and availability.

Schools must announce their interest in using the e-entrance test by 30 April at the latest. You can contact: sisseastumine@innove.ee

Regular entrance tests cannot be sat due to the emergency situation's ban on mass gatherings.

Editor: Helen Wright

