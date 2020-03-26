Tallink provides updated overview of current route operations

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
The MS Sea Wind.
The MS Sea Wind. Source: Tallink
Over the last week and a half, Tallink Grupp has made changes to its usual operations, including rerouting some vessels, changing the departure schedules of some vessels, and temporarily suspending some vessels. Tallink released an overview on Thursday of its current operations.

The information below is valid as of March 25, Tallink communications director Katri Link said in a press release, adding that the company would notify passengers and the general public regarding any changes thereto.

"All passengers must check that they have the right to enter the country at the destination port before purchasing tickets," Link noted.

Tallinn-Helsinki route

The MS Megastar continues to operate on the route according to its regular schedule. Tickets can be booked via the company's usual websites.

Tallinn-Vuosaari route

The MS Sea Wind continues to operate on the route according to its regular schedule. Tickets can be booked as usual via Tallink Cargo.

Paldiski-Kapellskär route

The MS Regal Star continues to operate on the route according to its regular schedule. Passengers with cars are also currently permitted to travel on this vessel. Tickets can be booked via Tallink Cargo.

Turku-Stockholm route via Langnäs

The MS Baltic Princess and the MS Galaxy continue to operate on the route according to their regular schedules. Tickets can be booked via the company's usual websites.

Paldiski-Sassnitz route

The MS Star will operate on the route according to the following schedule through April 18: Sassnitz-Paldiski on Mondays, Wednesday and Saturdays, and Paldiski-Sassnitz on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Cargo bookings can be made via Tallink Cargo and passenger bookings via Tallink Customer Services at +372 6408 929.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

ferriestallinkcoronavirus
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

