ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Tallink to cut staff salaries by 30 percent due to coronavirus effects ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR, ERR News
Tallink's Megastar.
Tallink's Megastar. Source: Andres Raudjalg/Tallink
News

Estonian shipping line Tallink Group is to cut staff salaries by 30 percent as a result of the financial and other impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision will affect around 3,900 employees, both marine and shored-based staffing, including members of the board of directors.

Tallink board chair Paavo Nõgene will take a 50 percent pay cut, the company says.

"Today, we are in a situation where the economic impact of the coronavirus emergency on our company is so great that we are having to make tough decisions and take steps to ensure the sustainability of the company and retain our employees as far as is possible," said Nõgene. 

"I also thank the union and its members for their constructive dialogue over the past few days, which has allowed us to work together to find the best possible solution," said Nõgene. 

Tallink Group plans to make the cut for a two-month period initially, starting from April.

Government to provide €250 million in income support

Meanwhile the Estonian coalition government approved a decision Friday to channel €250 million towards the maintenance of employee income as a result of the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, via the Unemployment Insurance Fund (Töötukassa).

The benefit can be paid to any employee whose volume of work or whose salary has been cut by at least 30 percent, directly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic impact, and will generally be based on 70 percent of the employee's average gross salary, but will not exceed €1,000 in a month, while the employer is required to continue to pay a minimum €150 gross salary per month to those employees.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

unemployment insurance fundjüri ratastallinkcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency meaasurescoronavirus pandemic
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:34

Estonian analysts: Economic measures may have to be extended

18:10

Tartu to start delivering school lunches to disadvantaged children

17:50

Foreign ministry, AlphaGIS launch crisis travel map for European transit

17:30

Most patients in hospital with coronavirus come from Saaremaa

17:08

Isamaa leader: Pension reform will likely drag on

17:06

Estonians stop buying alcohol in Latvia after border controls reintroduced

16:37

Patients to receive coronavirus test results online

16:19

Tallink to cut staff salaries by 30 percent due to coronavirus effects

16:03

President takes dispute over pension reform to the Supreme Court

15:55

Sillamäe youth center hosting online concerts this week

15:36

Tartu University Hospital expands emergency ward to treat COVID-19 patients

15:14

Party pollster: Coronavirus effects not reached latest survey

14:52

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant

14:20

Government approves €250 million unemployment fund for coronavirus support

14:11

Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations

13:51

Seasonal influenza cases in decline

13:28

Enefit Green looking at wind farm possibilities near Pärnu

13:03

Union: Sick domestic violence victims should be accommodated in hotels

12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: