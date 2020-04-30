Government hopes to make Tallink's €150 million loan decision next week

Prime Minister Jüri Ratas and Minister of Finance Martin Helme confirmed the government hopes to decide on granting a €150 million loan to Tallink on Thursday next week.

Helme (EKRE) said at a government press conference on Thursday that a decision has not yet been made.

"Tallink has made an application through KredEx. Today, Thursday, KredEx's answer came out. I have read the terms and conditions, they are reasonable. The loan has guarantees but I cannot publish them until we have sent them to Tallink. Next, we will come to the round of negotiations, where Tallink says what they want to add or remove. I believe that in a week we will be ready to discuss it in the government, "Helme explained.

Ratas (Center) added when it comes to Tallink, the government hopes to reach a decision at next week's government sitting on Thursday.

"From the state's point of view, the issue of guarantees is important, but on the other hand, it is also important that the company survives at least until the beginning of next summer, when the peak season for them begins," Ratas said.

The government has previously agreed that grants or loans in excess of €10 million must be decided by the government. Tallink Grupp has submitted an application for a liquidity loan of €150 million from the state after being badly hit but the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

