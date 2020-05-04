Finance minister: Kredex to start making payouts this week

Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said the disbursement of Kredex loans should start at the end of this week at the latest.

The minister said at a meeting of the Riigikogu state budget select committee on Monday that a certain bottleneck has emerged in the disbursement of the measures of Kredex and Enterprise Estonia (EAS), but added that he believes it is not worse than what was estimated.

Regarding the Unemployment Insurance Fund measure, Helme said it has been used less than initially forecast in the first month. At the same time, he pointed out that only the March numbers have been added up at present, and there will likely be growth in April.

According to the minister, the measure has currently served its purpose and prevented redundancies. Helme added that it is still too early to say whether the redundancies will come with a delay or not at all after the end of the measure.

Helme said that the proposal to extend the measure of the Unemployment Insurance Fund has been touched upon in government discussions, but it is necessary to wait until the end of May to make a decision. There has not yet been a substantive discussion in the government regarding the extension of the measure.

The finance minister also said that tax revenues are currently falling as expected. According to him, there are no problems with the liquidity of the state treasury at the moment.

So far, the state has taken out two loans, €750 million and €200 million. Helme said preparations have been made to take out new loans if necessary.

