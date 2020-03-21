Saturday night Tallink Megastar ferry from Tallinn to Helsinki crowded

Tallink's Megastar heading from Tallinn to Estonia is experiencing a high volume of passengers in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing emergency measures, the company says.

Tallink Group communications manager Katri Link said Saturday night's voyage would carry around 800 passengers, and other trips have been experiencing a high volume.

Most of the volume of travel is from Estonia to Finland, rather than vice versa, Link said, adding the company was paying attention to the emergency regulations and evolution of the situation, particularly regarding cargo, whose transport will continue.

"The bottom line is that the flow of goods between countries must be preserved, and Tallink will certainly ensure that," Link said.

Starting from Thursday, Tallink is to temporarily re-route the Baltic Princess Galaxy vessels from the Turku-Kapellskär routeto maintain cargo traffic flows between Finland and Sweden. These voyages will not stop in the Åland/Ahvenamaa islands.

Tallink Group currently operates two vessels on the Estonian and Finnish routes. One is the Megastar and the other is Sea Wind, which runs between Muuga and Vuosaari and currently carries mostly freight, though passenger options may be available.

Both Finland and Estonia have imposed border controls meaning anyone entering the country – barring a few diplomatic, military, vital service and goods transporting exceptions – has to undergo a 14-day quarantine period upon arrival. An initiative earlier in the week to ensure Estonian citizens who work in Finland and hold residency permits there could continue to commute daily for work between the two countries was short lived, meaning from Sunday midnight, such individuals would also be included in the quarantining regime.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!