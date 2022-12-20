Job portal: LHV, Wise and Bolt most attractive employers in Estonia

News
LHV Pank.
LHV Pank. Source: Martin Dremljuga/ERR
News

Leading Estonian job portal CVKeskus.ee has ranked the most attractive employers in Estonia, with LHV Pank topping the 2022 list, followed by last year's winner Wise and Bolt Technology in third.

Telia, Eesti Energia, Swedbank, Elisa, Playtech, Pipedrive and Cleveron rounded out the top then of the most attractive companies according to job seekers.

LHV and Wise have traded places since last year.

The two most highlighted characteristics of desirable employers, according to the respondents, were the opportunity to earn a good salary and flexible work arrangements," Grete Adler, head of recruitment for CVKeskus.ee, said. She added that employees up to the age of 35 considered flexible work arrangements more important than salary.

Flexible working arrangements were the most important factor for people working in finance, information technology, banking, human resources, marketing and the public sector. However, good pay was the most important factor for people working in construction, trade, health, transport, and warehousing.

"More than a fifth of the respondents also mentioned good development opportunities, flexible working hours (freedom to plan their own working hours), and a friendly working environment as factors characterizing the most attractive employers," Adler added.

Playtech Estonia voted the most attractive employer in Tartu

Employees in southern Estonia (including Tartu) named Playtech Estonia as the most attractive employer in Estonia. LHV Pank, Eesti Energia, Cleveron, and Wise also received a place in the regional top five among south Estonian employees.

The employees from western Estonia (including Pärnu) chose LHV Pank as the most attractive employer in Estonia. Swedbank, Telia, Elisa, and Wise also entered the top five.

Eastern Estonia named Eesti Energia as the most attractive employer in Estonia, Telia, Elisa, Tallink and Swedbank also achieved a place among the regional top five list.

The annual survey was held for the eleventh consecutive year by leading Estonian jobs portal CVKeskus.ee. In 2022, the survey was conducted from September to November and more than 3,000 employees from all over Estonia participated in the survey.

CVKeskus.ee most attractive employers 2021 and 2022. Source: CVkeskus.ee

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

