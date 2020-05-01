Job portal: Goods assembler most popular job in April

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
BNS
Homepage of CV Keskus, a popular job portal site.
The most popular position in April was that of the goods assembler - the competition for one assembler position has risen as many as eight times in a year, it appears from statistics available from the Estonian job portal CVKeskus.ee.

The most wanted job in April so far has been the job of goods assembler, with as many as 417 candidates per job offer, on average. In April 2019, there were an average of 54 candidates per one job offer -- thus the competition for the position of goods assembler has increased as much as eight times.

Second and third in terms of popularity were the jobs of courier and online store employee/administratior, with an average of 386 and 257 candidates per job offer, respectively. Thus, all three most sought-after job positions in April were trade-related.

Job offers for hoist drivers and warehouse workers also saw nearly 200 candidates per job offer and an average of over 100 CVs were submitted to purchase and sale specialist positions. Also among the 10 most sought-after jobs were HR and recruitment specialists, telephone sales consultants, real estate manager and sales manager. All these positions saw an average of over 70 candidates per job offer.

"Compared to 2019, the average number of candidates has increased by as much as 167 percent. In essence, labor shortage disappeared from the labor market overnight," Henry Auväärt, head of marketing at CVKeskus.ee, said.

"It is now very important to retrain the workforce and be prepared for refresher training, because although employers' recruitment needs are growing day by day, jobs are changing and require new skills," Auväärt added.

Established in 2000, CVKeskus.ee is the largest job portal in Estonia. The job portal was visited more than 14 million times in 2019 and the job offers published there saw over one million applications.

-- 

Editor: Anders Nõmm

