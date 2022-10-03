Portal: Filming for new action-horror movie 'Azrael' to start next week

Cinema audience (photo is illustrative).
Cinema audience (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Principal photography for a forthcoming action-horror movie is to start on October 10, entertainment portal Deadline Hollywood reports.

Called "Azrael", the forthcoming movie is to be directed by Evan Katz, Deadline Hollywood reports. Katz directed Netflix chiller "Haunting of Bly Manor", while Australian actor Samara Weaving ("Ready or Not", "Scream 6") has been linked to the movie also.

Scriptwriter is Simon Barrett, who is also slated to write "Godzilla Vs Kong 2", due for 2024.

Producers are also looking at Azrael as forming the basis of a possible franchise, Deadline Hollywood reports.

Other movies to have been filmed or made in recent years in Estonia include "O2" and the Christopher Nolan-directed "Tenet".

Azrael is the traditional name of the angel of death in several different religious traditions, and is also the name of a DC Comics character and series.

The original Deadline Hollywood piece is here.

