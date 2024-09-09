Filmed in Estonia, American horror flick 'Azrael' hits theaters this month

"Azrael." Source: movie still
Following its world premiere this spring, American director E. L. Katz' horror movie "Azrael," filmed on location in the forests of Harju County, has been making the rounds on the festival circuit. On September 27, "Azrael" will hit theaters in Estonia and worldwide.

In a postapocalyptic world following the Rapture, a devout cult of nonspeaking zealots is hunting down Azrael (Samara Weaving), a young woman who managed to escape them. After being recaptured, Azrael is slated to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil lying deep within the surrounding wilderness, but will stop at nothing to ensure her own survival.

Largely a wordless film, "Azrael" was shot on location in Estonian forests – principally in Pärispea Forest – in 2022.

Director E. L. Katz' other work has included the Netflix series "The Haunting of Bly Manor" and "Channel Zero." In 2017, his crime film "Small Crimes" was included in the Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival (HÕFF).

"Azrael" screenwriter Simon Barrett is largely known for his work on horror movies, but was also co-writer on this year's "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire."

In addition to Weaving, the cast also includes British "Misfits" actor Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Finnish actors Vincent Willestrand and Eero Milonoff as well as Estonian actors including Rea Lest and Katariina Unt.

In a 2022 interview, "Azrael" producer Katrin Kissa said that around 70 percent of the film's 120-member crew were Estonians.

"This includes key creative team members that will ultimately leave a clear mark on the movie, such as sound designer Matis Rei, cinematographer Mart Taniel, costume designer Jaanus Vahtra and makeup artists Anu Konze and Gristina Pahmann," Kissa highlighted. "Only the production designer came from the U.S.; the rest of the art department was from Estonia."

"Azrael" had its world premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas this March. It will have a limited U.S. theatrical release beginning September 27, but will reach wider audiences via streaming platform Shudder.

Editor: Kaspar Viilup, Aili Vahtla

