Eesti Energia reaches deal with new executive

Eesti Energia logo.
Eesti Energia logo. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Eesti Energia's hunt for a new executive is over and the Estonian state-owned energy group has reached a deal with them, supervisory board chair Anne Mere told ERR on Thursday. Eesti Energia will introduce its new CEO within the first few days of the new year.

"We've reached the finals, so to speak," Mere said. "We've now reached an agreement with this person. I believe we'll be able to introduce the executive candidate at the beginning of the new year."

Mere declined to name the candidate, but confirmed that they're someone with strong executive experience and a great team player. The next few days, she added, will be spent on hashing out the details of their contract.

"I think the supervisory board has done very good work; we've been very thorough with the candidates," Mere acknowledged. "I believe we've found the best director."

By the beginning of October, 27 candidates had applied for the position of CEO at Eesti Energia, bringing the total pool of candidates together with people found via a targeted search to around 50. By mid-November, the energy group's supervisory board had narrowed the pool down to four candidates.

In mid-September, the supervisory board of Eesti Energia announced that it had decided not to extend the contract of current CEO Hando Sutter, and that his powers as chairman of the board would expire on March 31, 2023.

The Estonian state-owned energy group operates in the Baltics, Finland, Sweden and Poland.

