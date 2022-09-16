Solar and wind energy output exceeds 400 MW for the first time

August saw the maximum output capacity of producers connected to Elektrilevi's network exceed 400 megawatts for the first time, head of the distribution grid operator Mihkel Härm said.

Small producers connected to Elektrilevi's grid contributed 85.7 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of power in August, up 33 GWh or 61 percent from last year but down 2 GWh since June.

Solar plants contributed 372.4 megawatts at peak. This was 339.4 MW in July and 234.5 MW in August last year.

"August was also noteworthy in that the maximum capacity of producers in Elektrilevi's network for the first time exceeded 400 MW. Windy and sunny weather came together as 402 megawatt-hours per hour on August 11.

The first weeks of September have again seen a record number of applications to link to the grid. "Almost 550 applications have been filed weekly. We are working tirelessly to send out offers," Härm said.

August saw a total of 1,761 applications to join the grid and 516 contracts signed. 589 producers were connected to the network.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

