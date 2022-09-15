Estonia's average electricity price falls on Friday

News
Power transmission line.
Power transmission line. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The average price of electricity will fall to €135.05 per megawatt-hour on Friday, data from Nord Pool shows.

The top price will be €475.10 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the lowest in the early morning, at around €30, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Prices will be between €180 and €250 between 8 a.m. and noon. It will then rise again after 6 p.m.

Last week, the average price in Estonia was €298.47 per megawatt hour.

On September 16, 2021 the average price was similar at €145.19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

17:21

Heritage activists against Tartu Cathedral restaurant plan

16:40

Finance minister: EU auditors court nomination was a political decision

15:44

Estonia's average electricity price falls on Friday

15:36

GE Hitachi, Nuscale or Rolls-Royce may build Estonia's nuclear power plant

14:57

Katriin Saar through to Egypt ITF tournament quarter-finals

14:33

Universal electricity service bill passes third Riigikogu reading Updated

14:23

Estonia's LNG terminal construction ahead of schedule

14:06

2021 was bumper year for Eesti Gaas, turnover doubled

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

Watch again

Most Read articles

13.09

Russian pensioners in Estonia have not received Q3 pension

13:28

EU Commission president: We should have listened to Baltics about Russia Updated

13:31

Estonia's ambassador to Russia: Atmosphere in Moscow has changed lately

14.09

Eesti Energia: Estonia cannot produce enough electricity during peak hours

14.09

Real estate experts forecasting fall in property prices

14.09

Defense minister: Estonia assembling next Ukraine aid package

13.09

Tallinn 'Wandering Lights Festival' starts Thursday

12.09

Businessman: I would wait 12 months before buying property

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: