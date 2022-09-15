Estonia's average electricity price falls on Friday

The average price of electricity will fall to €135.05 per megawatt-hour on Friday, data from Nord Pool shows .

The top price will be €475.10 between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. and the lowest in the early morning, at around €30, between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.

Prices will be between €180 and €250 between 8 a.m. and noon. It will then rise again after 6 p.m.

Last week, the average price in Estonia was €298.47 per megawatt hour.

On September 16, 2021 the average price was similar at €145.19.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!