Price of electricity to hit €164.4 on Saturday

The average price of electricity in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange will grow by 22 percent to €164.4 per MWh on Saturday.

There will not be a single hour on Saturday where the price will fall below €100/MWh. That is where it will hover from the early morning until 6 a.m. to hit €166.6 between 7-8 a.m.

The price of power will go down again until noon before hitting €180 and staying there pretty much until the evening.

The price will peak at 8-9 p.m. hitting €490 and come down again to €231 an hour later.

In Finland, the daily average price will drop by 2.3 percent of €109.3, in Latvia and Lithuania by 36.4 percent to €249.

The average price hike follows maintenance work on the 330-kilovolt energy link between Estonia and Latvia that caused unusually low prices in Estonia.

The average price for last week came to €298.47/MWh.

--

