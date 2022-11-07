Electricity in Estonia averaged €174 per MWh in October, €161 last week

News
City lights in Central Tallinn at dusk.
City lights in Central Tallinn at dusk. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Electricity in Estonia's price area on the Nord Pool power exchange averaged €174.29 per megawatt-hour in October, down from €228.93 in September. Last week, meanwhile, the average price of electricity increased by nearly 15 percent compared to the week before.

During the week of October 31 through November 6, the price of electricity in Estonia averaged €160.60, up from €139.24 during the week of October 24-30, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices.

Electricity was cheapest on Sunday, with a daily average price of €110.38 per megawatt-hour.

To Estonia's north, the price of electricity in Finland averaged €113.48 per megawatt-hour in October, down from €214.98 in September, and €111.02 last week.

To the south, the price per megawatt-hour of electricity averaged €189.28 in Latvia and €189.33 in Lithuania last month, down from €350.99 and €359.68, respectively, in September.

Both Latvia and Lithuania saw an average weekly price of €66.97 per megawatt-hour last week.

Note: All times and data reported on Nord Pool are noted in Central European Time (CET), one hour behind Estonian time. European Summer Time (EST), or Daylight Saving Time (DST) ended on Sunday, October 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

13:43

Kalle Muuli: Shooting the messenger vol 2

12:42

Electricity in Estonia averaged €174 per MWh in October, €161 last week

12:17

Reet Aus: I will stop designing when there is no more fabric waste

11:53

Six weapons go missing at internal security college, rector resigns

11:21

Photos: Reclamation work underway on land at former Ida-Viru mining sites

11:07

Tallink MyStar to start service on November 20

10:46

Mihkelson resigns as Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee chair

10:22

Estonians rather optimistic about EV revolution

10:19

Price increases affect Estonia's industrial leaders

09:59

Statistics: October consumer price index up 22.5 percent on year

Watch again

Most Read articles

05.11

Gallery: NATO Maritime Group vessels dock in Tallinn

03.11

Estonia gives up stake in Finnish LNG terminal

05.11

Finnish nuclear reactor shutdown not direct threat to Estonia's energy

05.11

Anija municipality struggles to provide housing, jobs to Ukraine refugees

05.11

Local residents near planned military training zone fearful of future

01.11

Julianna Jurtšenko: Switch to teaching in Estonian could end in disaster

05.11

Minister mulls banning single-use flavored e-cigarettes

05.11

One Soviet memorial on the island of Saaremaa likely to be retained

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: