Electricity in Estonia averaged €174 per MWh in October, €161 last week

Electricity in Estonia's price area on the Nord Pool power exchange averaged €174.29 per megawatt-hour in October, down from €228.93 in September. Last week, meanwhile, the average price of electricity increased by nearly 15 percent compared to the week before.

During the week of October 31 through November 6, the price of electricity in Estonia averaged €160.60, up from €139.24 during the week of October 24-30, according to Nord Pool's day-ahead prices.

Electricity was cheapest on Sunday, with a daily average price of €110.38 per megawatt-hour.

To Estonia's north, the price of electricity in Finland averaged €113.48 per megawatt-hour in October, down from €214.98 in September, and €111.02 last week.

To the south, the price per megawatt-hour of electricity averaged €189.28 in Latvia and €189.33 in Lithuania last month, down from €350.99 and €359.68, respectively, in September.

Both Latvia and Lithuania saw an average weekly price of €66.97 per megawatt-hour last week.

Note: All times and data reported on Nord Pool are noted in Central European Time (CET), one hour behind Estonian time. European Summer Time (EST), or Daylight Saving Time (DST) ended on Sunday, October 30.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!