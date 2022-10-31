Electricity price to average €147 per MWh on Monday

Monday's electricity price in Estonia averages €146.86 per megawatt-hour on the Nord Pool exchange, a rise of nearly 50 percent on Sunday's price. Last week's average electricity price was the lowest since May, however.

The priciest electricity by hour falls between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., at €193 per MWh according to the Nord Pool,* while the cheapest electricity has already passed at the time of writing – between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. the price remained below €120 per MWh.

The average price for the last week stood at €139 per MWh, the lowest level since May.

Sunday's price was €101.79 per MWh on average for the day.

*Exclusive of VAT.

