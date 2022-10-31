Estonia's October electricity average price equal to June

The average hourly price of electricity was €174.29 per megawatt hour last month, on a similar level as June. October 2021's average was €105.61.

In June, the average was €173.83 and the price fell significantly from September's price of €228.93 per megawatt hour. The last time it was €150 or under was in April.

From October, the universal price of electricity starts to apply and is priced at €154.08 per megawatt hour, or 15.4 cents per kWh, excluding VAT, seller costs and a reasonable profit.

Today, the hourly rate was €146.86 and tomorrow it will be €239.60.

