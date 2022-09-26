Estonia's average electricity price falls to €142 on Tuesday

Estonia's average price of electricity will fall to €142.28 per megawatt-hour on Tuesday, data from Nord Pool shows.

The cheapest price will be €12.66 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. but it will peak at €214.86 between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The average price in Finland will be €214.86, but over 100 more in Lithuania and Latvia at €316.62.

In comparison with the same day last year, the price was less than 10 cheaper at €134.44 in Estonia.



