Electricity in Estonia to cost €188 per MWh on average Sunday

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Sunday will be €188 per Megawatt-hour as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange, a fall of more than 10 percent on Saturday's price.

The cheapest electricity Sunday is to be had very early in the morning, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., when it will cost between €77 and €89 per MWh.

The most expensive period comes between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., when electricity is set to cost €351 to €358 per MWh.

Electricity in Finland costs the same as in Estonia on Sunday, and is even more expensive in Latvia and Lithuania (€227-€228 per MWh).

Saturday's price was €213 per MWh in Estonia.

This week's average price of €226 per MWh was more expensive than last week's figure of €142 per MWh, though the preceding seven weeks saw electricity prices averaging higher than this week's level.

Please note that figures quoted from the Nord Pool are exclusive of VAT and primarily affect electricity supplier account holders who are on variable rates, rather than fixed rates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!