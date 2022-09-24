Electricity in Estonia to cost €188 per MWh on average Sunday

Economy
Electricity transmission lines.
Electricity transmission lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The average price of electricity in Estonia on Sunday will be €188 per Megawatt-hour as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange, a fall of more than 10 percent on Saturday's price.

The cheapest electricity Sunday is to be had very early in the morning, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m., when it will cost between €77 and €89 per MWh.

The most expensive period comes between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., when electricity is set to cost €351 to €358 per MWh.

Electricity in Finland costs the same as in Estonia on Sunday, and is even more expensive in Latvia and Lithuania (€227-€228 per MWh).

Saturday's price was €213 per MWh in Estonia.

This week's average price of €226 per MWh was more expensive than last week's figure of €142 per MWh, though the preceding seven weeks saw electricity prices averaging higher than this week's level.

Please note that figures quoted from the Nord Pool are exclusive of VAT and primarily affect electricity supplier account holders who are on variable rates, rather than fixed rates.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Nord Pool

LATEST NEWS

17:14

Electricity in Estonia to cost €188 per MWh on average Sunday

16:25

Pirita hotel due for refurbishment to close doors earlier than planned

15:21

Ukrainian refugees in Estonia not eligible for funeral, survivors' benefits

15:20

PPA: Estonia has denied entry to Russian dual citizen Schengen visa-holders

14:38

Estonia sends 12 buses to Ukraine's Zhytomyr region

13:59

Gallery: Tallinn WTA250 draw made, Kontaveit first faces Wang Xiyu

13:17

Close to 12,000 school pupils take part in EOK charity relay race

12:41

Estonia submits ICJ declaration over Russian genocide in Ukraine

12:25

Court overturns termination of 14 ambulance workers who refused vaccination

12:06

Expert: Electricity outages not inevitable in Estonia if Russia disconnects

11:30

Professor: Estonians might not even notice disconnecting from Russian grid

11:27

ERR in Izium: More mass graves, atrocities likely to be discovered

10:25

Gallery: Fotografiska Tallinn exhibits Andy Warhol polaroids

10:21

Belarus tells Estonia to reduce embassy staff over UN meeting Updated

09:47

EKRE leader: All the other Riigikogu parties created the current crisis

09:11

Sales of portable generators, other crisis items soar in wake of PM speech

08:33

Survey: Right-wing populism ex pat Estonians' main negative image of home

23.09

Finland tightens entry requirements for Russian citizens

23.09

Researcher: Russians obey Putin's mobilization order but motivation is low

23.09

Estonia ambassador: Queues at some Kazakh-Russian border points

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: