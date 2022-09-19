Price of electricity to drop slightly to €168.95 on Tuesday

Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
The average daily price of electricity will fall to €168.95 per megawatt-hour in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange.

The price was €177.03/MWh on Monday.

Power is most expensive 8-9 a.m. hitting €433/MWh and cheapest between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. when the price will drop to €92.89/MWh.

The price in Finland will grow by four euros to €104.5/MWh on Tuesday and to €352.62 and 357.96/MWh in Latvia and Lithuania respectively.

The average price for the last week was €141.71, with prices brought down by maintenance work on Estonia-Latvia power links.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

