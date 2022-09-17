Electricity to cost an average €113 per MWh in Estonia on Sunday

Economy
Power lines.
Power lines. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

Electricity in Estonia will cost on average €113.65 per Megawatt-hour on Sunday, September 18, down from Saturday's price of €164.38 per Megawatt-hour.

The cheapest period of time Sunday comes early in the morning, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., when electricity will cost €34.02 per MWh, as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange.

The most expensive hour is between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Electricity will cost €276.14 per MWh at that time.

In the middle of the day, the price is set to fluctuate around the €100-per-MWh mark.

In Finland, electricity will cost €98.16 per MWh as an average Sunday, and €116.11 per MWh in Latvia and Lithuania.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

LATEST NEWS

17:43

Local governments in diverse parts of Estonia face same energy costs issue

15:26

Electricity to cost an average €113 per MWh in Estonia on Sunday

15:21

Ski-jumper Kristjan Ilves takes bronze in Norway

15:09

World Cleanup Day organizer: Discarded cigarette butts environmental blight

14:46

Otepää to host 2027 Biathlon World Championships

14:27

Gallery: 'Wandering Lights Festival' takes place in Tallinn

14:22

Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes part in World Cleanup Day 2022

13:57

Draft bill would lead to removal of Soviet motifs within three months

13:17

Portal: Sweden may contribute to Estonian defense once NATO member

12:47

ERR to broadcast Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service

12:06

Defense minister: NATO countries should keep up military aid to Ukraine

11:35

Electoral chief: Ban on prisoner inmates' right to vote needs reexamining

09:45

State planning Tapa-scale NATO base for southeastern Estonia

16.09

State to attract Estonian teachers to Ida-Viru County with higher wages

16.09

Coalition reaches agreement during 2023 budget negotiations

16.09

Electricity providers facing unprecedented wave of customer inquiries

16.09

Watch again: NATO Military Chiefs of Defense conference in Tallinn

16.09

Estonia, Tikhanovskaya organizing Belarus event at UN General Assembly

16.09

Remains of 230 people found in Tartu Soviet-era war grave

16.09

EKRE MP charged with expenses fraud

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: