Electricity to cost an average €113 per MWh in Estonia on Sunday

Electricity in Estonia will cost on average €113.65 per Megawatt-hour on Sunday, September 18, down from Saturday's price of €164.38 per Megawatt-hour.

The cheapest period of time Sunday comes early in the morning, between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m., when electricity will cost €34.02 per MWh, as quoted on the Nord Pool exchange.

The most expensive hour is between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Electricity will cost €276.14 per MWh at that time.

In the middle of the day, the price is set to fluctuate around the €100-per-MWh mark.

In Finland, electricity will cost €98.16 per MWh as an average Sunday, and €116.11 per MWh in Latvia and Lithuania.

