EU Commission recommends Estonia better target energy compensation

Tallinn.
Tallinn. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Estonia should better target its energy crisis compensation measures, the European Commission (EC) said on Tuesday.

The EC presented its guidelines for coping with the energy crisis on Tuesday.

It also gave assessments on Eurozone member states' 2023 draft budgetary plans.

Estonia, along with other low/medium-debt Member States, Austria, Lithuania, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia, were told their budgets are "partly in line" with the commission's recommendations.

But they were also told their situations are "not the result of temporary and targeted support to households and firms most vulnerable to energy price hikes and to people fleeing Ukraine".

It also said Estonia, and several other countries, "should ensure that the growth of nationally financed primary current expenditure is in line with an overall neutral policy stance".

The Commission recommended Belgium, Portugal, Austria, Lithuania, Germany, Estonia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Slovakia bring their budgets fully in line with its recommendations.

Estonia is currently providing support to households and small companies. The government has been heavily criticized by businesses and industries for not creating support mechanisms for larger companies.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

EU Commission recommends Estonia better target energy compensation

