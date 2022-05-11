Over 37,000 Ukrainian refugees have fled to Estonia

As of Tuesday, over 37,000 refugees from Estonia have fled to Estonia with the intent to stay for the foreseeable future.

Data from the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) shows 37,039 Ukrainians have arrived in Estonia since February 25. The majority are women and children.

On Monday, 375 new arrivals were registered at Estonia's borders and 206 people said they were in transit to other countries. Most days approximately 400 Ukrainians arrive in Estonia and mainly from the east, around half are in transit.

4,183 people are staying in government-provided accommodation. This includes 1,500 Ukrainians on cruise ship company Tallink's MS Isabelle which is moored in Tallinn harbor.

The number of refugees seeking shelter in Estonia is over 2.5 percent of Estonia's population and will likely reach 3 percent in the coming weeks.

In comparison, Lithuania has accepted over 50,000 people and Latvia over 22,000.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!