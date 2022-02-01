M/S Estonia disaster TV series to start production in May

A dramatic TV series about the sinking of the M/S Estonia ferry, and its subsequent investigation, is set to start production in May, public broadcaster YLE News reported on Tuesday.

The eight-part series is being billed as the most expensive drama series produced in Finland and will have a budget of almost €15 million.

The series will be shot in Finland, Sweden, Estonia and Belgium and will premier at the end of the year.

Streaming service C More, production firm Fisher King, Sweden's TV4 and MTV Finland and Beta Film are behind the production.

"Almost 30 years have passed since the accident and with the help of fiction we can tell new perspectives on what happened," said Fisher King's Matti Halonen said, according to Variety

The M/S Estonia, which was sailing from Tallinn to Stockholm, sank in the early hours of September. 28, 1994. In total, 852 passengers died and there were only 137 survivors.

It was the worst peacetime shipping disaster in European waters, and the second-worst involving a European ship after the Titanic sank in the North Atlantic in 1932.

