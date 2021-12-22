Finland changes coronavirus entry rules for travelers

All travelers from the Schengen area will need to show a negative test to enter Finland from December 28 under new rules to stop the spread of coronavirus, the government agreed on Tuesday.

The rule will be in place until January 16 and applies to all travelers entering Finland regardless of vaccination status. The test must have been carried out within 48 hours of crossing the border. A vaccination certificate should still be shown on arrival.

The restriction does not apply to Finnish citizens, foreign citizens permanently residing in Finland or those entering the country for unavoidable family or personal reasons.

People officially living in Estonia but working in Finland will need to test every time they travel.

Public broadcaster YLE News reported new restrictions have also been applied to bars and restaurants.

The testing rule was already in place for travelers from outside the Schengen area.

