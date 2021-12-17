Tallinn extends first sick leave day compensation scheme until June

Tallinn will extend its first sick day compensation scheme until May 31, 2022 the city council agreed on Thursday.

Tallinn pays €30 for the first day of illness on the basis of an issued sick leave certificate.

Council chairman Jevgeni Ossinovski (SDE) said compensation for the first day of illness is important in stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

"As we can see, the coronavirus epidemic is far from over. As most infections occur at school and at work, it is necessary to stay home immediately in case of signs of illness or close contact. Compensation for the first day of illness contributes to this goal," Ossinovski said, adding the scheme should be extended across the country.

The city introduced the scheme in March to help stop the spread of coronavirus but it can also be used by those in quarantine or illness during pregnancy.

To receive support, the person must be registered as a resident of Tallinn.

Usually, compensation is paid from day three of sick leave but the government changed the rule to day two during the pandemic to encourage people to stay home.

