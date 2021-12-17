Riigikogu speaker tests positive for coronavirus

Speaker of the Riigikogu Jüri Ratas (Center) said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday evening.

On Thursday evening, the former prime minister said he has been using rapid tests all week which had given negative results except on Thursday morning. He then took a PCR test.

"I found out tonight that my PCR test given this morning is positive," he wrote on social media.

Ratas said he had been working from home since Thursday and currently feels well.

