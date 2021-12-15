Covid medicines delivery date still open

While Estonia initially sought to procure COVID-19 medicines independently and take delivery of the drugs in January, no plan has been settled on at this time.

Press representative for the Health Insurance Fund Sander Rajamäe told ERR that it is too soon to give exhaustive answers.

"We are currently waiting for molnupiravir to be given marketing authorization – it could happen in the coming weeks. The European Commission is in the process of declaring a framework procurement at around the same time. Estonia will participate in the tender once it is declared. Molnupiravir quantities are rather modest as we are waiting for more effective medicines," Rajamäe said.

Once Merck Sharp & Dohme's molnupiravir arrives in Estonia, it will be moved to the Health Board warehouse from where it will make its way to wholesalers and pharmacies.

The drug will be added to the list of discount medicines once it receives marketing authorization and can be prescribed for coronavirus risk group patients by family doctors.

The patient will have to pay €2.50 for the medicine," Rajamäe said.

The European Medicines Agency could recommend for use the paxlovid coronavirus drug before it secures marketing authorization.

"The manufacturer has not filed for preliminary analysis or marketing authorization yet," Rajamäe added.

