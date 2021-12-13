Vaccines for children aged 5-11 reach Estonia

The Health Board on Monday took delivery of 36,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11. Family medicine practices and hospitals included in the hospital network development plan will start receiving doses on Wednesday.

Children will be immunized using a version of the Pfizer/BioNTech Comirnaty vaccine that contains three times less substance than the adult version.

The cycle consists of two doses that will be administered six weeks apart as per the recommendation of the national immunoprophylactic committee.

Vaccination appointments can be booked once vaccines have been delivered to family doctors and hospitals' vaccination rooms. The Health Board's logistics partner will deliver the vaccines between December 15-21.

Parents can book appointments by contacting the child's family doctor. Appointments can be made online for family doctors who have joined the national digital registration system and for vaccination in hospitals.

The national immunoprophylactic expert committee on November 30 recommended vaccinating children between the ages of five and 11 against COVID-19 to prevent severe cases and complications and slow the spread of the virus among children.

Experts recommend vaccinating children who have recovered from COVID-19 with a single dose six months after recovery.

