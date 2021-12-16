Some 3,500 people have used option to get vaccinated at home

There are currently an estimated 3,500 people in Estonia who have received the coronavirus vaccine at home, while at-home vaccination capacity is about a hundred people a week.

The Health Insurance Fund reiterates that all people who are unable to go and get vaccinated for health reasons can get vaccinated at home. The home vaccination option is available to people who have difficulty moving but want to receive the vaccine. Visits and vaccinations are free, including for people without health insurance.

The common goal of Estonian healthcare professionals is to ensure that no one seeking to get vaccinated but unable to go out to get vaccinated for health reasons is deprived of it. A person can inform their family doctor about the need for vaccination at home or by calling the 24/7 information hotline 1247. In Tallinn, the wish to get vaccinated at home can also be announced by calling 666 2727 until the end of the year. Calls are accepted on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The visit and vaccination are free for all people, and people can be vaccinated with first, second and third doses. The person can choose between three vaccines -- Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna or Janssen, but must first specify their preference for a particular vaccine to the vaccinator. If desired, people in the 65+ age group can also get a free flu vaccine shot, which the vaccinator must also be made aware of in advance.

If a person wants to get information about the vaccines, they should consult their family doctor center or call the hotline 1220. The person receiving the vaccine will also be given advice at home just before the administration of the vaccine. After receiving the injection, the home care provider will monitor the person's health for 15 minutes and makes sure that the person vaccinated does not feel unwell. All important information about vaccines can be found on the website www.vaktsineeri.ee

As a rule, the data of those vaccinated at home are entered into the health information system on the same day as the vaccination. After entering the data into the system, the vaccinated person can create a certificate on the website www.digilugu.ee.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!