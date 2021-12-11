Health Board: 267 hospitalized patients, 456 new cases, 3 deaths

On Saturday morning, there are 267 patients being treated for coronavirus in hospitals in Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 456 new cases and three deaths during the last day.

Of the patients in hospital, 183 have severe cases of the disease and 154 people - 84 percent - have not been vaccinated. Thirty-four new cases were opened during the last day.

Three people infected with coronavirus died. They were two women and one man, aged 74, 75 and 87.

In total, 5,583 tests were analyzed and 456 were positive. Of those who tested positive 302 were not vaccinated.

There were 657 first doses of vaccine given on Friday and 7,722 in total. The coverage rate of vaccination in Estonia is now 60.2 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!