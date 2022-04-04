Daily: Mailis Reps' use of expenses benefits raises questions

Center Party MP Mailis Reps, currently on trial for embezzlement during her term as education minister, has spent €3,823 of Riigikogu expenses benefits on valuable gifts for voters, Postimees reports.

The paper describes (link in Estonian) several examples where Reps had the Office of the Riigikogu pay for watches, jewelry and clocks that she simply filed under "for meeting voters."

For example, Reps used her expenses benefits to buy two necklaces, a pair of earrings and a watch for €536 from the Office of the Riigikogu gift shop in December of 2020, immediately after returning as an MP.

Another similar expenses benefits application was filed in September of 2021 when "a meeting with voters" necessitated €2,164 worth of presents, including five roughly €200 Aegaon watches.

Center Party whip Jaanus Karilaid told the paper that he will see Reps on Monday and will ask for explanation before delivering a public comment. Reps refused to comment.

--

