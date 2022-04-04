Sikkut to head parliament's anti-corruption committee

The Riigikogu Anti-Corruption Committee held an extraordinary election on Monday. The committee will be chaired by the Social Democratic Party's (SDE) Riina Sikkut, with the post of deputy chairman going to Valdo Randpere (Reform).

The extraordinary election was held after recent chairman Eduard Odinets (SDE) became the deputy chairman of the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee.

Members of the Riigikogu Constitutional Committee include Paul Puustusmaa (EKRE), Priit Sibul (Isamaa), Marko Šorin (Center) and Mati Raidma (Reform).

The committee is tasked with monitoring compliance with anti-corruption measures in legislation, including by deliberating potential corruption of public servants, monitoring MPs compliance with procedural restrictions and checking economy interests' declarations. The special committee gives the parliament an annual overview of its activities.

--

