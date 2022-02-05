Gallery: SDE elects new chairman

Lauri Läänemets was elected chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Saturday by party members at the General Assembly.

Läänemets beat former health minister Riina Sikkut to the post, winning 234 votes compared to her 197. He will replace former chairman Indrek Saar who stepped down after the local elections.

Läänemets nominated Eduard Odinets, a member of the Riigikogu, as candidate for the secretary-general of the party, which was approved by the assembly.

The next Riigikogu election takes place in March 2023 and the party is currently polling around 8 percent, in fifth place.

